Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 38 °

Salina Symphony Planning Gala

Todd PittengerJanuary 10, 2023

The Salina Symphony is planning a gala event.

The organization says the symphony will present a “Once Upon a Time” Gala Saturday, February 18, at the Salina Country Club.

Organizers are planning an enchanted evening complete with captivating music, signature cocktails, an elegant dinner, and live auction. The highlight of the evening will be a concert featuring music inspired by classic fairytales performed by the Salina Symphony under the direction of Music Director Yaniv Segal.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktail hour and silent auction bidding. Dinner will be served at 7:00 p.m., followed by the live auction and concert.

Tickets are $75 per person. Make your reservations by Feb. 3 at the Symphony Office or by calling 785-823-8309. Proceeds will benefit the Symphony and Youth Education Program.

_ _ _

Salina Symphony photo

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Symphony Planning Gala

The Salina Symphony is planning a gala event. The organization says the symphony will present a ...

January 10, 2023 Comments

Rural Kansas Higher Education Partn...

Kansas News

January 10, 2023

COVID Postpones State of the State

Top News

January 10, 2023

Broadband in Kansas Lacking

Kansas News

January 10, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Rural Kansas Higher Educa...
January 10, 2023Comments
Broadband in Kansas Lacki...
January 10, 2023Comments
DUI Charges
January 10, 2023Comments
Governor Sworn In For Sec...
January 10, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra