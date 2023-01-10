Salina Symphony Planning Gala

The Salina Symphony is planning a gala event.

The organization says the symphony will present a “Once Upon a Time” Gala Saturday, February 18, at the Salina Country Club.

Organizers are planning an enchanted evening complete with captivating music, signature cocktails, an elegant dinner, and live auction. The highlight of the evening will be a concert featuring music inspired by classic fairytales performed by the Salina Symphony under the direction of Music Director Yaniv Segal.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktail hour and silent auction bidding. Dinner will be served at 7:00 p.m., followed by the live auction and concert.

Tickets are $75 per person. Make your reservations by Feb. 3 at the Symphony Office or by calling 785-823-8309. Proceeds will benefit the Symphony and Youth Education Program.

_ _ _

Salina Symphony photo