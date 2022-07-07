Salina Symphony “New Beginnings” New Season

The Salina Symphony’s 2022-2023 season, “New Beginnings,” will be presented under the baton of newly-appointed Music Director Yaniv Segal.

“I am thrilled to join the Salina Symphony family as Music Director and to present beautiful, moving and inspiring music for the greater Salina community,” said Segal. “The season features something for everyone, including favorites, lesser-known works and crossover adventures.”

According to the organization, you can usher in a new era for the Salina Symphony October 2 with a performance of Beethoven’s monumental Fifth Symphony. Dynamic violinist and Kansas City native Maria Ioudenitch will dazzle you with her performance of Sibelius’ epic violin concerto. Patrick Harlin’s majestic new work, inspired by Earthrise – the iconic photograph taken from

Apollo 8 – will open this can’t miss program. The November 6 concert will bring the romance, from Mozart’s charming overture to The Marriage of Figaro to the gripping melodrama of Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet. Join the Symphony for a romantic journey based on music Maestro Segal wrote for his wedding and settle in for reflective yet driving music from Gabriel Prokofiev’s genre- defying crossover album, Breaking Screens.

Enter the magical world of childlike imagination with Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet, The Nutcracker, Dec. 10 and 11. The Symphony will partner with Ballet Salina to tell the beloved story of a young girl’s Christmas Eve dream, which never fails to touch the heart and create a lasting memory for the whole family.

The Symphony and Theatre Salina will join forces on January 29 to present Ellis Island: The Dream of America. This powerful multi-media presentation celebrates the powerful

and inspiring stories of those who left their homeland in search of a better life. The concert will open with a powerful work by a Polish composer who wrote under the terror of Soviet rule, illustrating why people sought freedom and refuge in America.

Bring your sweetheart to the Symphony March 5 for “All You Need is Love,” an afternoon of musical favorites from Be auty & the Beast, Cats, Les Misérables and Star Wars as well as cherished classics by Bizet, Mendelssohn and Tchaikovsky. The concert will feature Samantha Rose Williams, whose seductive voice and stage presence will leave you awestruck. The afternoon will end with “Love is All You Need,” a spectacular orchestral tribute to the Beatles.

The season will close May 7 with a celebration of powerful female voices highlighted by soaring melodies in the Méditation from Thaïs, the gripping story of Cold Mountain, and the timeless tunes from Carmen. The concert will conclude with the story of the brilliant woman who changed history in Rimsky-Korsakov’s colorful Scheherazade.

Season Tickets on Sale Now. Season tickets are available for $195 and $150. Tickets may be ordered by phone at 785-823-8309 or in person at the Symphony Office, located on the second floor of the Stiefel Theatre. Single tickets will go on sale Sept. 6th .

“We want to share our love of music with as much of Salina as possible. So tell your friends, tell your classmates, tell your colleagues: the Salina Symphony is back and better

than ever,” said Segal.