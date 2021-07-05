Salina Symphony Music Director Search Season

The Salina Symphony is preparing for its 2021-2022 “Pass the Baton” season.

The organization says this season promises to be an exciting one as each concert will feature a finalist for the position of Music Director and Conductor.

“After an extensive national search with more than 100 applications received, we are delighted to present our five music director candidates to the community and region,” said Adrienne Allen, executive director. Each finalist will spend two weeks in Salina throughout the season, working with Symphony musicians, board and staff.

The season will open October 3 under the baton of Devin Patrick Hughes with a musical journey inspired by American landscapes and culture when the Symphony performs Dvořák’s magnificent New World Symphony. The audience will also experience Victor Herbert’s rousing American Fantasia and Bruch’s soul-stirring Scottish Fantasy

featuring violinist Siwoo Kim.

Join the Symphony and conductor Mélisse Brunet Nov. 7 for an afternoon of music that celebrates resilience and brings hope. Highlights include Tower’s work celebrating adventurous women and White’s inspiring tone poem based on Maya Angelou’s “On the Pulse of Morning,” featuring soprano Janie Brokenicky. The concert will conclude with Beethoven’s thrilling and celebratory Symphony No. 7.

The annual Symphony Christmas Festival will be held Dec. 11 and 12 under the baton of Dr. David Littrell, interim music director. The holiday celebration will feature performances by the Symphony, Iron Street Dance Company, Tamara Howe School of Dance, Salina Chorale, Kansas Wesleyan University Chorale and Salina Youth Choir.

Soar through the concert hall Jan. 30 with conductor Yaniv Segal and majestic music about birds in motion. From a shimmering new work by a young composer that celebrates the legend of the phoenix to the memorable swan songs of Sibelius’ Fifth Symphony, this concert is sure to uplift and inspire. The Symphony will also present Haydn’s First Cello Concerto, featuring Hannah Collins.

On March 27, enjoy an afternoon of music rich with the infectious rhythms of Danzón No. 2 by Márquez and the triumphant melodies of Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony. The

Symphony, conducted by Yaniv Attar, will feature guitar soloist Daniel Bolshoy in presenting Joaquin Rodrigo’s soulful and poetic Concerto de Aranjuez.

The season will close May 1 with Symphonic Dances under the baton of Vlad Vizireanu. Audiences will experience a celebration of movement, melding the driving rhythms of techno with balletic impulse and symphonic grandeur. This thrilling concert will feature Tchaikovsky’s passionate and exhilarating Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring Lorraine Min and Rachmaninoff’s dynamic Symphonic Dances.

Season Tickets are on sale now for $195 and $150. Tickets may be ordered by phone at 785-823-8309 or in person at the Symphony Office, located on the second floor of the Stiefel Theatre. Single tickets will go on sale Sept. 1st

.

“We are excited to introduce the finalists for the Music Director of the Salina Symphony,” said Kyle Campbell, search committee chair and board vice president. “In addition to being very professionally accomplished, each candidate possesses a high level of enthusiasm about the opportunities presented by the Salina Symphony and the greater

Salina community.”

After each concert, patrons will be invited to provide feedback for the search committee. In the meantime, we invite you to learn more about the candidates at www.salinasymphony.org.