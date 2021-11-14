Salina Symphony Christmas Festival Approaching

Musicians from the Salina Symphony have been busy preparing one of their more anticipated performances of the season. They will be joined by area dancers and choirs at their annual Christmas Festival.

According to the Symphony, the annual Symphony Christmas Festival will be held Dec. 11 and 12 under the baton of Dr. David Littrell, interim music director.

You can experience the joy and wonder of the season with song and dance. The holiday celebration will feature performances by the Symphony, Iron Street Dance Company, Tamara Howe School of Dance, Salina Chorale, Kansas Wesleyan University Chorale and Salina Youth Choir.

Tickets may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998 or at the links below: