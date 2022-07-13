Salina Symphony Auditions

Strings, brass and woodwind musicians are tuning up their instruments as they prepare for the 2022-2023 Salina Symphony season.

Auditions for the following Salina Symphony positions will be held Mon., Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Symphony Rehearsal Hall, 132 S. 5th St.: oboe III/English horn, clarinet III/bass clarinet.

Auditions for sections strings will be held Tues., Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at the same location.

Audition requirements are posted at www.salinasymphony.org. For more information, please contact the Symphony Office at 785-823-8309.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to its mission of enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at 785- 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.