Salina Symphony Announces Youth Symphony Auditions

The Salina Youth Symphony Program will hold auditions for the 2024-2025 season on Saturday, May 18, at the Symphony Rehearsal Hall.

Students from elementary through high school are invited to audition and should come prepared to play a solo of their choice. They will also be asked to play scales and sight read. Please register online at www.salinasymphony.org for an audition time.

The Salina Youth Symphony features a full orchestra of advanced musicians under the direction of Henry Littich. The Youth String Ensemble is an intermediate orchestra performing under the baton of Dr. Leonardo Rosario.

The Youth Jazz Band (new next season!) is an intermediate jazz ensemble directed by Adam Keller. The Preparatory Orchestra, a beginning string orchestra, is conducted by Michael Harbaugh. The ensembles rehearse on Saturday mornings throughout the school year and perform two concerts each season at the Stiefel Theatre.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, please contact the Symphony Office at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.