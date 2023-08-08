Salina Symphony Announces Youth Education Program Auditions

The Salina Symphony Youth Education program will hold auditions for the coming season on Aug. 26 and 27 at the Salina Symphony Rehearsal Hall, 132 S. 5th Street.

Auditions for the Salina Youth Choir will be held Saturday, August 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students in grades 4-8 are invited to audition. Students should come prepared to sing the first verse of “My Country Tis of Thee” or “Amazing Grace” as well as “Row, Row, Row Your Boat” in canon. Please register online at www.salinasymphony.org for an audition time.

The Salina Youth Choir is directed by Jenna Eshleman and rehearses Tuesday evenings throughout the school year. The Youth Choir performs several concerts each year, including this season’s Christmas Festival.

Auditions for the Salina Youth Symphony ensembles will be held Sunday, August 27 from 3-5 p.m. (Students who auditioned in May do not need to re-audition). Students from elementary through high school are invited to audition and should come prepared to play a solo of their choice. They will also be asked to play scales and sight read. Please register online at www.salinasymphony.org for an audition time.

The Salina Youth Symphony features a full orchestra of advanced musicians under the direction of Henry Littich. The Youth String Ensemble is an intermediate orchestra performing under the baton of Dr. Leonardo Rosario. The Youth Wind Ensemble is an intermediate wind, brass and percussion ensemble directed by Adam Keller. The Preparatory Orchestra, a beginning string orchestra, is conducted by Michael Harbaugh. Members of each ensemble rehearse Saturday mornings throughout the school year and perform two concerts each season at the Stiefel Theatre.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, please contact the Symphony Office at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.

