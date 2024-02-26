Salina Suspect Steals Handcuffs

A Salina man runs out of the hospital with a police officer’s handcuffs around one wrist.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News that 24-year-old Dylan Woodcox was taken into custody Saturday morning after a tussle with cops at Salina Regional Health Center.

Authorities were called to the game room at the Pilot Travel Center on North 9th Street to check on a man who was unresponsive. Medics transported him to the hospital for treatment and he became hostile when officers began to place him in handcuffs.

Police say Woodcox broke free and ran from officers before he was captured in the 600 block of S. 10th Street.

He’s now facing charges for possession of marijuana, interference with police and stealing the handcuffs.