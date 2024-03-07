Salina Students Win Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge

Twenty-two student-created businesses competed at the Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge held during the first week of March.

According to USD 305, the stakes were high because the first place winner automatically moves on to the Kansas Entrepreneurship Challenge .

Awards were based on the student’s total score for their executive summary, trade show presentation, and four-minute presentation.

First place winner earns entry into the Kansas Entrepreneurship Challenge. Second and third place finishers are encouraged to apply for a wildcard entry. Approximately 15 wildcard applications from across the state of Kansas are selected to compete.

This year’s Salina Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge prize money was $500 for first place, $350 for second place and $200 for third place. There was also a People’s Choice award ($50 downtown gift card) based on votes from the public after viewing trade show boards.

Award winners include:

Tied for 1 st Dylan Norris with Norris Tutoring (Orlando Carmona, South High School {SHS}) Carson Ablard and Armando Duran with Dough-licious (Kelley Jones, Central High School, {CHS})

Emily Truong and Hoa Tran with Miheo Jewelry (Orlando Carmona, SHS)Londyn Detlefson with Lizzie's Lounge Doggie Daycare & Kennel (Melissa Gates, SHS)

John Rose with John Rose Music (Marysa McCartney, CHS)\ Alibbea Mong with Little Creations Pastries (Marysa McCartney, CHS)

John Rose with John Rose Music (Marysa McCartney, CHS)\ Alibbea Mong with Little Creations Pastries (Marysa McCartney, CHS) People’s Choice Award went to Keegan Giersch with his Wondrous Woodworking (Orlando Carmona, SHS).

The state competition will be held April 16 at Kansas State University. The Saline County Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is a partnership between the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce and Salina Public Schools.