Salina Students Win Scholarships at FHSU Event

A couple of students from Salina took home scholarships from an event at Fort Hays State University. According to the school, two students from Salina South High School were among students who won scholarships.

Fort Hays State University’s Admissions Office and the Department of Teacher Education recently hosted the fourth annual Future Educators Day. This event brings together area high school students interested in the teaching profession and the best teachers in Kansas. It aims to inspire the next generation of teachers through personal interactions, discussions, and examples of dynamic teaching.

This year’s event brought a record-breaking 108 students, numerous teachers, and other guests from 25 area high schools to the FHSU campus. These potential future educators, high school juniors and seniors, had the opportunity to observe and interact with the Kansas Teacher of the Year (KTOY) team, learn about teacher preparation at FHSU, meet with department representatives and explore their programs, as well as participate in scholarship drawings.

Dr. Chris Jochum, chair of FHSU’s Department of Teacher Education, was excited to host so many area students in person this year.

“It is great to have so many students from such a variety of schools visit this year,” Jochum said. “Events like this – along with the wonderful turnout – show that we not only have students in Kansas who want to go into the teaching profession but that they are being encouraged to do so by their own teachers.”

Dr. Paul Adams, Dean of the College of Education at FHSU, began the day by welcoming everyone. Adams recounted some of his own adventures since becoming an educator.

“One of the greatest things we get out of being a teacher is the opportunity to grow,” Adams said as he recounted several instances of teachers and the way they touch so many lives.

The 2023 Kansas Teacher-of-the-Year, Brian Skinner, provided the keynote address, followed by an interactive presentation from the Kansas Teacher-of-the-Year (KTOY) team centered around the theme, “Education is… what we make it.”

Other activities at the event included opportunities for visitors to interact with current education majors. This question-and-answer session allowed potential future educators a real behind-the-scenes look at the education program at FHSU. Additionally, students were able to learn about FHSU programs, majors, and other campus opportunities.

The final activity of the day included a drawing for scholarships. The FHSU School of Education awarded five $250 and three $500 scholarships to area students.

$250 – Hailey Vallevoy, Salina South High School

$250 – Skyler Rodriguez, Hays High School

$250 – Kaden McBride, Hays High School

$250 – Abigail Schwartz, Scott City High School

$250 – Sophia Allen, TMP (Hays)

$500 – Allie Blurton, Attica High School

$500 – Alexa Ryersee, La Crosse High School

$500 – Rebekah Schroeder, TMP (Hays)

The FHSU Admissions Office also provided three $1,000 awards.

$1000 – Lizeth Coronado, Salina South High School

$1000 – Jensyn Smith, Scott City High School

“This event is a tribute to the heart and soul of our mission at FHSU.” FHSU Director of Admissions Jon Armstrong said. “Providing opportunities for leaders of tomorrow.”

“I love the collaboration from our FHSU personnel all the way through the districts in KS and at the State level,” Armstrong noted. “There is a reason we are a leader in providing educators to our Region. It’s because of our dedication, hard work, and taking the time to provide opportunities for students in our area. It’s always a joy to meet, greet and show these students what Tiger Nation is all about.”

_ _ _

FHSU photo: Kansas Teacher of the Year Brian Skinner speaking to full house of future educators