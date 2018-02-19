Salina Students Give Senator “Hope for the Future”

A group of students at Salina Central High School hosted a President’s Day tour on Monday tour for a special guest. Senator Jerry Moran received a little “hope for the future” as he roamed the halls and classrooms of the school.

Joining the United States Senator and students on the tour was USD 305 Superintendent Dr. James Hardy.

The duo visited school staff, visited classrooms, and toured the numerous programming and facility improvements that are the result of the 2014 bond issue passed by Salina voters.

In each classroom Moran thanked the teacher he met for dedicating their lives to children.

The Senator told KSAL News after the tour “I saw an investment by a community that believes in its school system and believes in education.”

The Senator spoke with numerous students throughout the morning. He concluded “It’s been my experience that when you need something that gives you hope for the future visit a school.”

As the students dismissed for lunch, the Senator ended the tour with Superintendent Dr. James Hardy discussing school safety.