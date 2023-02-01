Salina Student to Sing at Carnegie Hall

A Salina student will sing at the one of the most famed venues in the world, Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Harper Johnston will be representing Salina Central High School in the International Honor Choir at Carnegie Hall in New York City this Sunday.

According to Salina Central, the International Honor Choir is a highly competitive program, and students undergo a lengthy audition process to be selected. Several thousand students from countries across the world apply to be selected to the choir.

A senior soprano, Johnston is also the first female student from Central to participate in the International Choir.

Johnston said, “Oh, that looks so cool! I could never be that good though. However I kept working, and was really invested and excited to apply. My teacher always pushes me to improve and reach for new musical opportunities, so he was happy to provide a nomination for the application. I watched and waited for the email for months, and I finally got some good news!”

Johnston is the fourth student to be selected to sing at Carnegie Hall from Salina Central’s choirs in the last five years. She is the student of Ryan Holmquist, choir director at Central.

Johnston is the daughter of Peter and Sara Johnston of Salina.