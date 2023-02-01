Salina, KS

Now: 18 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 40 ° | Lo: 17 °

Salina Student to Sing at Carnegie Hall

Todd PittengerFebruary 1, 2023

A Salina student will sing at the one of the most famed venues in the world, Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Harper Johnston will be representing Salina Central High School in the International Honor Choir at Carnegie Hall in New York City this Sunday.

According to Salina Central, the International Honor Choir is a highly competitive program, and students undergo a lengthy audition process to be selected. Several thousand students from countries across the world apply to be selected to the choir.

A senior soprano, Johnston is also the first female student from Central to participate in the International Choir.

Johnston said, “Oh, that looks so cool! I could never be that good though. However I kept working, and was really invested and excited to apply. My teacher always pushes me to improve and reach for new musical opportunities, so he was happy to provide a nomination for the application. I watched and waited for the email for months, and I finally got some good news!”

Johnston is the fourth student to be selected to sing at Carnegie Hall from Salina Central’s choirs in the last five years. She is the student of Ryan Holmquist, choir director at Central.

Johnston is the daughter of Peter and Sara Johnston of Salina.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Student to Sing at Carnegie ...

A Salina student will sing at the one of the most famed venues in the world, Carnegie Hall in New Yo...

February 1, 2023 Comments

“Souper Bowl” Collects ...

Top News

February 1, 2023

Mustangs split road contests at Ark...

Sports News

February 1, 2023

No. 8 Kansas Takes Down No. 7 K-Sta...

Sports News

January 31, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

City Surveying Waste Redu...
January 31, 2023Comments
Woman Arrested after Erra...
January 31, 2023Comments
150 Years of “Home ...
January 31, 2023Comments
Police ID Body Found in N...
January 30, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra