Salina Student National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist

A Salina high school student is a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist. Sacred Heart senior Isaac Berndt is among the less than 1% of high school seniors nationwide nominated for the honor.

According to the school, this prestigious recognition is based on outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT, reflecting Issac’s hard work, dedication, and academic excellence. He now has the opportunity to continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships to be awarded next spring.

“We are just incredibly proud of Isaac for being recognized as a National Merit Scholar. This is truly a great honor for him and our school community. Issac is an exceptional student who cares deeply about his studies, his school, and his community. He carries himself with quiet humility and the highest moral character, and we are indeed blessed to have him represent our school at the national level.” said Principal John Krajicek.

“Isaac’s recognition as a National Merit Semifinalist is a reflection of both his dedication and his character. Alongside his remarkable academic achievements, Isaac stands out as a kind leader who never hesitates to take on a challenge, puts in the extra time, and is always willing to help others in our school community. He sets an example through his work ethic and generosity every day,” said School Counselor John Hamilton.

The National Merit Scholarship Program honors the nation’s most academically talented students each year. Issac’s recognition adds to Sacred Heart’s tradition of academic excellence and faith-based education.

