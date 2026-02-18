Salina Student is Engineering Ambassador

A Salina student is among 31 student leaders in Kansas State University’s Carl R. Ice College of Engineering who have been selected to represent the college through the Engineering Ambassadors organization.

According to KSU, Brock Dolton is among the ambassadors.

Engineering Ambassadors are current engineering students who are chosen to promote the engineering profession and act as hosts for the college. Each ambassador assists with recruitment initiatives that occur both on and off campus.

Students with strong academic and leadership records are eligible for membership and are selected after an application and interview process.

Leanne Reineman, assistant director of recruitment, and Craig Wanklyn, assistant dean for recruitment, serve as advisors to the ambassadors.

The following students are the 2026 Engineering Ambassadors:

Thomas Ashley, sophomore in computer science, Soren Barua, sophomore in computer science, and Karissa Worthington, senior in electrical engineering, all from Andover; Viv Nguyen, senior in mechanical engineering, Dodge City; Jory Ratzlaff, junior in agricultural technology management, Galva; Yan Dologuin, senior in computer science, Goodland; Katelyn Kuckelman, junior in cybersecurity, Lenexa; Ava Hornung, senior in biomedical engineering, and Kaiser Wymer, freshman in biological systems engineering, both from Manhattan; Luke Claussen, freshman in mechanical engineering, Olathe; Corissa Bandel, junior in biological systems engineering, Oskaloosa; Ryan Duewer, junior in computer engineering, Taylor Howard, junior in industrial engineering, and Eliot Wagner, senior in mechanical engineering, all from Overland Park; Brock Dolton, junior in mechanical engineering, Salina; Tessa Gerber, freshman in mechanical engineering, Silver Lake; Will Garberg, sophomore in mechanical engineering, Stilwell; Allie Jones, junior in industrial engineering, and Parker Williams, junior in mechanical engineering, both from Topeka; and Cassidy Huynh, junior in biomedical engineering, Wichita.

From out of state: Connor Keogh, sophomore in mechanical engineering, Phoenix, Arizona; Kate Dunham, senior in biomedical engineering, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Will Dannahower, sophomore in mechanical engineering, Fort Collins, Colorado; Naomi Fuller, junior in industrial engineering, and Jesse Vu, sophomore in architectural engineering, both from Kansas City, Missouri; Ashlee Kelley, senior in industrial engineering, Parkville, Missouri; Kylee Bollinger, junior in architectural engineering, Smithville, Missouri; Nicholas Ancel, junior in mechanical engineering, and Andrew Wood, senior in chemical engineering, both from St. Louis, Missouri; Townes Mullinex, junior in biological systems engineering, Palmyra, Virginia; and Matthew Druffel, freshman in agricultural technology management, Pullman, Washington.

K-State photo: 2026 Engineering Ambassadors. Back row, from left: Connor Keogh, Luke Claussen, Nick Ancel, Will Dannahower, Kaiser Wymer, Ryan Duewer, Parker Wood, Will Garberg, Eliot Wagner, Brock Dolton, Yan Blaire Dologuin and Tommy Ashley. Middle row: Cassidy Huynh, Kylee Bollinger, Jesse Vu, Corissa Bandel, Ava Hornung, Kate Dunham, Naomi Fuller, Allie Johnson, Tessa Gerber and Soren Barua. Front row: Vivian Nguyen, Townes Mullinex, Ashlee Kelley and Katelyn Kuckelman.