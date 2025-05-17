Salina Student Inducted Into Academic Honor Society

The Kansas State University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, Beta of Kansas , has inducted 43 new members to the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society, including one from Salina. , has inducted 43 new members to the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society, including one from Salina.

Inductees to Phi Beta Kappa, founded in 1776, are selected based on GPA, knowledge of a second language and depth and breadth of study in the humanities, social sciences, and physical and natural sciences.

The Beta of Kansas Chapter at Kansas State University is one of only two Phi Beta Kappa organizations in Kansas. Founded in 1974, it initiated 24 members in its first year and has inducted honorary members such as Jimmy Carter and the famous composer, Aaron Copland. Approximately 1,850 members have been elected over the past 50 years.

Representing 29 majors, the 43 Phi Beta Kappa, Beta of Kansas Chapter initiates are:

Nina Mozier, senior in biochemistry, Baldwin City; Emily Pray, senior in biology, Caldwell; Anne Moss, senior in agronomy, Emporia; and Emeli Gomez Acosta, senior in social work, Junction City.

Riley Smart, senior in environmental engineering, Kansas City; Khloe Kuckelman, senior in English, Kechi; Blake Null-Seidel, senior in political science, Lyons; and Sarah Bechtel, senior in psychology, Lenexa.

From Manhattan: Jennifer Betzen, senior in dietetics; Jose Gordils, senior in psychology; Mariah Haug, senior in fisheries, wildlife, conservation and environmental biology; Lillianna Lamagna, senior in English; Kassidy Napier, senior in psychology; Ryan Pope, senior in biology; Bernice Poulter, senior in theatre; Micheal Schneider, junior in history. Also Harper Smith, senior in biology, McPherson.

From Olathe: Kian Fogarty, senior in biology; Summer Sperke, senior in news and sports media; and Ashley Taylor, junior in chemistry and entomology.

From Overland Park: Supriya Bolla, junior in computer science; Madison Dean, senior in criminology; Cecila Fisher, senior in mathematics education; Brynn Grosdidier, senior in biology; Hudson Hildebrand, senior in animal science and industry; Grace Odgers, senior in English; Olli Sutton, junior in English; and Jonah Wiebe, senior in social transformation studies.

Abigail Ried, senior in humanities, Paola; Poppy Barrett-Fox, senior in history, Salina; Emily Ivey, human development and family science, Shawnee; and Zarya Navratil, junior in Spanish education, Spring Hill;

Eleanor Martin, senior in biochemistry, Topeka; Kinley Windholz, senior in communication studies, Victoria; Tess Albin, senior in elementary education, Wamego; and Henry Descarreaux, senior in statistics and data science, Wichita;

From out of state: Hanna Hartzell, senior in biological systems engineering, Centennial, Colorado; Lillian Alberding, senior in mechanical engineering, Needham, Massachusetts; Emma Hamilton, junior in entomology and agronomy, Westfield, Wisconsin; Christian Lutz, senior in economics, Sussex, Wisconsin; Brenna Schmidt, humanities, senior in Eagle, Nebraska; Allison Meerian, senior in history, Gretna, Nebraska; and Elaine Roggenkamp, senior in humanities, Indianola, Nebraska.

Anne Longmuir , professor of English, as an honorary member of Phi Beta Kappa. Longmuir is a distinguished teacher and mentor who exemplifies Phi Beta Kappa’s values of dedication to learning. The Beta of Kansas Chapter also inducted, professor of English, as an honorary member of Phi Beta Kappa. Longmuir is a distinguished teacher and mentor who exemplifies Phi Beta Kappa’s values of dedication to learning.

From 2021-2023, she held the Michael Donnelly Faculty Award, the English department’s most prestigious honor for faculty. In 2021, she was also recognized with the William L. Stamy Award for outstanding undergraduate teaching, and this year she was awarded with the Presidential Faculty Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching. The

Student Association of Graduate Students in English awarded her the department’s Distinguished Teaching Award in 2008.