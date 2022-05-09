Salina Student Honored With KSU Blue Key Leadership Scholarship

A student from Salina is among two members of Kansas State University’s Blue Key Senior Honorary class of recipients of the William L. Muir II and John T. Muir Alpha Tau Omega Blue Key Leadership Scholarship for their commitment, dedication, support of others, unselfishness and willingness to help.

According to K-State, receiving $1,000 scholarships and plaques each were Abby Goins, senior in agricultural economics, Oswego, and Peyton Kavanagh, senior in human health biology and pre-medicine, Salina.

The Muir Alpha Tau Omega Blue Key scholarships were first presented in 1999 to honor two brothers and K-State alumni, William “Bill” Muir and John “Tom” Muir, who were members of the Blue Key classes of 1939 and 1940, respectively. Blue Key recognizes college students at senior institutions of higher education for balanced and all-around excellence in scholarship, leadership and service. Scholarship winners are selected by their fellow Blue Key class members.

Presenting the scholarships to Goins and Kavanagh at the annual Blue Key banquet on May 1 was Bill Muir, president of the Alpha Tau Omega Endowment Fund and retired K-State assistant vice president.

Goins was the director of leadership appreciation for Blue Key. She was an ambassador for the College of Agriculture where she served as vice president of development. Goins served as the 2019-2020 state vice president for the Kansas FFA Association. She was a director of community, phase two facilitator and founder of Food Security Scholars. Goins is a Barry Flinchbaugh food and agricultural policy fellow. Through the Flinchbaugh fellowship, she interned with the Kansas Grain and Feed Association and U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, Kansas. After graduating with honors this summer, Goins will work for Rep. Mann. She is the daughter of Lewis and Janelle Goins.

Kavanagh was president of Blue Key. She has been a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority where she served as director of membership conduct and vice president of finance and housing. She was also involved with Pre-Health Ambassadors and Student Governing Association. Kavanagh was an undergraduate research assistant with the psychological sciences department and an undergraduate teaching assistant for Human Body I. She has volunteered her time with the Purple Cat Buddies Special Needs Program and the Rock Spring 4-H Camp. After graduating with honors this spring, Kavanagh will pursue a medical degree at the University of Kansas. She is the daughter of Brian and Jessica Kavanagh.

_ _ _

KSU Photo: From left: Abby Goins, Bill Muir and Peyton Kavanagh. Goins and Kavanagh each receive the William L. Muir II and John T. Muir Alpha Tau Omega Blue Key Leadership Scholarship.