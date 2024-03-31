Salina Student Elected Bethany SGA President

A student from Salina has been elected the Student Government Association President at Bethany College.

The SGA Presidential Election was held last week, and Kalysa Hamel was elected President.

Kalysa is a junior biology major from Salina. She graduated from Salina South High School in 2022.

Kalysa tells KSAL News she chose Bethany College because she is very family oriented, and wanted to be close to home. She says she loves the small-town community in Lindsborg, and the science department at Bethany. After graduating, Kalysa plans to go to dental school to earn a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree.

Maggie Heath is the new Vice President. She is a junior double majoring in chemistry and biology from Wellsville.

The school says Kalysa and Maggie bring exceptional leadership to their roles. Their dedication promises to enhance the Bethany College experience for all.

_ _ _

Photo via Bethany College: (from left) Kalysa Hamel and Maggie Heath