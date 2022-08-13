Salina Student Earns Scholarship

A student from Salina is among a quartet of students from the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science received scholarships for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, or ASHRAE.

According to K-State, Levi Johnson, senior, Salina, and Caden Stirtz, senior, and Graysen Yahne, sophomore, both from Liberty, Missouri, all received an ASHRAE Society Scholarship of $5,000. Noah Turner, junior, Shawnee, received a $3,000 award. All four students are majoring in architectural engineering. No other school had more than two ASHRAE Society Scholarship winners.

“ASHRAE, as well as other professional organizations, understand the importance of attracting and retaining top students to the building design and construction industry,” said Julia Keen, Bob and Betty Tointon engineering chair and professor of architectural engineering and construction science. “ASHRAE has made it a priority to help students pursue the path of higher education through their continued development of endowed scholarships. K-State architectural engineering students have been very successful in securing these awards because of their commitment to the industry shown through their involvement in the student branch chapter and interaction with ASHRAE members at the local and society level.”

Through its scholarships, ASHRAE seeks to motivate students and prospective students worldwide to pursue an engineering or technology career in the heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigerating field, part of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics industry. The program also serves the public interest by aiding in the education of men and women to become qualified to practice as engineers in heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigerating.

Over the last 30 years, ASHRAE has awarded more than $2.25 million to more than 400 deserving students.