Salina Student Creates Activity Bus Design

A new USD 305 activities bus was unveiled Friday afternoon, colorfully decorated with a design created by a student.

A design created by Karlyn Brecheisen is now wrapped around a 40,000 pound activity bus. The Salina Central High School junior submitted the winning entry in a competition which gave students experience with the graphics and sign industry.

Karlyn told KSAL News she created several designs before she was finally happy with one.

According to USD 305, between Salina Central and South High Schools over 130 students created sketches using district logos and following specific project requirements. The designs were narrowed down to five which were voted upon by staff members who participated as judges.

Students had to combine Central and South branding on the bus.

After Brecheisenâ€™s design was chosen as winner, the process was put on hold due to COVID-19. It advanced in early August 2020 when she collaborated with a graphic design house to arrive at the final design for the district activity buses.

One bus is now completed and ultimately four activity buses will be wrapped with her design.

Following the unveiling of the new bus it was quickly put to use. The Salina Central Football team boarded it, and headed off to a to road game in Andover.

