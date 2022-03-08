Salina Student Awarded Kassebaum Scholarship

Kansas State University has awarded Kassebaum Scholarships to four high school seniors, including one from Salina.

According to KSU, the scholarship competition was conducted earlier this semester. K-State received a significant number of applications, and a selection committee chose 10 student finalists to interview for the scholarship. The four winners are:

Campbell McNorton, Eudora, a senior from Eudora High School;

Emma Shulda, Salina, a senior from Salina South High School;

Jack O’Malley, Wichita, a senior from Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School; and

Dalia Acevedo, West Dundee, Illinois, a senior from Harry D. Jacobs High School

Each will receive a $5,000 scholarship.

Named in honor of former Kansas Sen. Nancy Kassebaum-Baker, the Kassebaum Scholarship recognizes students whose academic and extracurricular achievements reflect the potential for and desire to make a difference through energetic leadership in the public service arena.

The Kassebaum Scholarship has been awarded to 135 students since its inception in 2001. K-State is a leader among public universities in Truman, Goldwater and Udall scholars. Often recipients of these prestigious scholarships come from the Kassebaum Scholarship program.

Students will be engaged in enrichment and professional development opportunities to enhance their K-State experience as a result of collaborations between Scholar Services in the Academic Achievement Center and the Office of Nationally Competitive Scholarships. Students will develop an individualized plan to meet their academic and professional aspirations.

Finalists for K-State’s Kassebaum Scholarship included the following high school seniors:

Kinley Nielsen, El Dorado, a senior from El Dorado High School; Alyssa Boudreau, Leawood, a senior from St. Thomas Aquinas High School; Ibrahim Ciftci and Kristopher Long, both from Manhattan and both seniors at Manhattan High School; Remy Evans, Garden City, Missouri, a senior from Holden High School; and Matthew Fries, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, a senior from Bartlesville High School.