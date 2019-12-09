Salina Student Among KSU 2019 Outstanding Seniors

The Kansas State University College of Health and Human Sciences is recognizing 16 graduating seniors for excellence in engagement, leadership, or research and creative inquiry.

The Engagement Award recognizes students who have made exemplary contributions that impact the well-being of the community or individuals in the community. The Leadership Award is given to students who have exhibited excellence in leadership and have been recognized for their contributions to the campus, college, program or professional organizations. The Outstanding Research/Creative Activity award recognizes students who have made significant contributions to their field of study.

The students will be recognized at the college’s Graduation Honors and Student Awards Celebration on Friday, Dec 13, in the K-State Student Union.

The following students, all December 2019 graduation candidates, are senior award recipients from the College of Health and Human Sciences:

Kylie Horsch, nutritional sciences, Andale, Engagement Award; Claire Tritschler, nutrition and health, Bel Aire, Leadership Award; Shelbi Emling, human development and family science, Chanute, Leadership Award; Katharyn Roe, nutritional sciences, Herington, Engagement Award; Morgan Ziegler, personal financial planning, Junction City, Leadership Award; Megan Herpich, kinesiology, Manhattan, Engagement Award; Jessie Carr, human development and family science, Pleasanton, Engagement Award; Jena Winkler, kinesiology, Sabetha, Leadership Award; Brooklyn Plot, communication sciences and disorders, Salina, Engagement Award; Taylor Rusche, early childhood education, Seneca, Engagement Award; Shelbie McLain, human development and family science, Shawnee, Research/Creative Inquiry Award; and Lexi Becker, communication sciences and disorders, Leadership Award, and Alyssa Graber, communication sciences and disorders, Research/Creative Inquiry Award, both from Wichita.

From out of state:

Timothy Cale Hepler, kinesiology, Olin, North Carolina, Research/Creative Inquiry Award; Taylor Capko, gerontology, Port Arthur, Texas, Leadership Award; and Heather Wooden, dietetics, Virginia Beach, Virginia.