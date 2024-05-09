Salina Student Among Blue Key Honorees

The Kansas State University chapter of Blue Key Senior Honorary has initiated 15 new members, including a student from Salina, for the 2024-2025 academic year.

According to K-State, Blue Key recognizes upperclassmen at colleges and universities throughout the nation for an exemplary and balanced record of achievement inside and outside the classroom. K-State Blue Key is a premier honor society that provides members unique opportunities throughout the year to serve campus and the local community through scholarship, leadership and service.

Blue Key members will have the opportunity to lead a variety of programs, including Quest Freshman Honorary and Catalyst: A Self-Development Program. Members also will have the opportunity to facilitate LeadX workshops to various student organizations and groups, award endowed scholarships and professional development funds to K-State students, and arrange for student organization leaders and advisors across campus.

The following students, all seniors in the 2024-2025 school year, are new members of Blue Key; included are major, hometown and officer position:

Avery Johnson, human development and family sciences, Beloit, co-director of Catalyst; Andrew Bergmeier, elementary education, Hutchinson, co-director of Quest; Bently Taulbert, political science, Kansas City, director of leadership appreciation and LeadX workshops; Jacob Lippe, marketing, Leawood, co-director of Catalyst; Caroline Wingert, agricultural economics, Ottawa, director of membership; and Abby Collins, architectural engineering, Overland Park, co-director of Quest.

Matthew Moore, mechanical engineering and data analytics, Pittsburg, director of scholarships and Mistler Fellows; Adelaide Easter, agricultural economics and global food systems leadership, Salina, director of leadership programming; Paige Vulgamore, agricultural economics and global food systems leadership, Scott City, vice president; and Eleanor Braynock, biological systems engineering, Wichita, director of retreats and team training.

From out of the state: Abbigail Marshall, public relations and advertising, Columbus, Nebraska, director of personal and professional development; Sierra Creek, political science and psychology, O’Fallon, Missouri, director of team recognition and service; Jenna Wallace, agricultural economics and global food systems leadership, Hermiston, Oregon, director of strategic communications; and Lauren Thompson, animal sciences and industry and global food systems leadership, Woodville, Wisconsin, president.

From out of country: Julia Robbe, organizational management and international studies, Belo Horizonte, Brazil, director of alumni and legacy.

_ _ _

Photo via K-State: Blue Key members for 2024-2025 at Kansas State University. Front row, from left: Abbigail Marshall, Lauren Thompson, Sierra Creek and Julia Robbe; second row: Paige Vulgamore, Eleanor Braynock, Abby Collins, Adelaide Easter and Jenna Wallace; third row: Jacob Lippe, Avery Johnson, Caroline Wingert and Andrew Bergmeier; fourth row: Bently Taulbert and Matthew Moore.