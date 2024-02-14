Salina Strings Day to Feature Local Students

Some of the best strings players in Salina will gather this week. Kansas Wesleyan is gearing up to host the third Salina Strings Day.

According to KWU, Salina Strings Day is Thursday. The event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Gov. Joan Finney Auditorium at the Kansas Highway Patrol Academy, on the former site of Marymount College. Admission is free.

The concert will showcase string orchestras from Salina Central and Salina South high schools, as well as KWU, the event sponsor. Each will perform a selection or two, then the orchestras will combine for “Academic Festival March,” by Katie O’Hara LaBrie.

Several of the pieces incorporate folk songs, such as “Danny Boy,” a cakewalk and a dance from Mexico. With the exception of “Danny Boy,” all the selections are by 20th and 21st century composers.

“We’re so happy we can make this a local tradition,” said Dr. Leonardo Rosario, director of the KWU strings program and of the KWU String Orchestra. “It’s a great way to showcase all the musical talent in the community.”

Photo via KWU