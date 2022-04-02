Salina Spring Poetry Series to Begin

An event that’s been happening in Salina for nearly four decades is approaching. The 38th Salina Spring Poetry Series, sponsored by Salina Arts & Humanities, begins on Tuesday with a reading by spoken word poet and Colorado Poet Laureate Bobby LeFebre.

According to Salina Arts & Humanities, the reading will begin at 7 p.m. at Homewood Suites (115 E. Mulberry St.) in the outdoor courtyard. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to donate to support visiting artist fees. A cash bar will be available for refreshments, and reservations can be made at YaYa’s Euro Bistro (251 S. Santa Fe Ave.) by calling 785-515-2422 to enjoy dinner before or after the event.

“What a way to kick off the 2022 Salina Spring Poetry Series!

LeFebre is a powerful poet with great presence and delivery. I’ve admired his words and cultural work for years now and continue to cheer and celebrate the recognition he continues to receive. Believe me when I say, I am as happy as anyone to see LeFebre read in Salina, KS,” says Huascar Medina, Poet Laureate of Kansas.

Bobby LeFebre is an award-winning writer, performer, and cultural worker fusing a non-traditional multi-hyphenated professional identity to imagine new realities, empower communities, advance arts, and culture, and serve as an agent of provocation, transformation, equity, and social change. LeFebre’s work has appeared in The New York Times, Huffington Post, The Guardian, American Theater Magazine, NPR, and Poets.Org. In 2019, LeFebre was named Colorado’s 8th Poet Laureate, making him the youngest and first person of color to be appointed to the position in its 100-year history. LeFebre holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the Metropolitan University of Denver and a master’s degree in Art, Literature, and Culture from the University of Denver.