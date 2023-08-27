Salina Sports Weekend Recap

TENNIS

Salina Central hosted its season-opener on Saturday, a dual tournament with Salina South, St. James Academy, Buhler, and Valley Center.

St. James Academy earned first place at the meet, winning all four of their duals and 24 total matches on the day. Salina Central took second, posting a 3-1 record in duals, with the lone loss coming to SJA.

Mustang Senior Janae Montoya won all four of her singles matches on the day.

Valley Center took 3rd, with Buhler and Salina South rounding out the competition in that order.

VOLLEYBALL

Salina South took 7th place at the Hays Maroon and Gold Tournament on Saturday. The Cougars went 2-3 on the day, with both wins coming over Colby High School.

South suffered three-set losses to both Olathe West and Hays TMP, but lost in straight sets to Beloit.

Cougar Sophomore Tamia Cheeks was named to the All-Tournament team.

Salina Central started the season on a perfect note, winning the Wichita North Tournament and posting a 6-0 record in competition.

The Mustangs defeated Wichita East, Liberal and Rose Hill to win their pool before defeating Winfield, Mulvane and Wichita Collegiate in bracket play to hoist the gold.

The six wins by the Mustangs on Saturday surpassed their season win total of three from all of 2022.

NOTE: If we missed something from over the weekend, please feel free to share it with our sports department! With so much going on in our area, we strive to cover all local athletes to the best of our ability. Coaches/parents/fans are always welcome to share results, images, and information with us by emailing [email protected].