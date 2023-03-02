Salina South’s Rylee Lambeth wins State Title, Cougars 2nd

Salina South Bowler Rylee Lambeth claimed the 2023 KSHSAA 5A-1A Individual State Title on Thursday.

Lambeth put together an impressive 641 series to claim the Championship. Her score put her four points ahead of second place finisher Katie Price of Topeka Seaman.

Her performance helped to lead the way for Salina South who placed 2nd as a team in the 5A-1A event. Great Bend claimed the State Title over the Cougars.

Congratulations to the Girl's Bowling team and coaches on finishing as Class 5A-1A Runner-up this morning at the KSHSAA State Tournament! Very proud of all of you!