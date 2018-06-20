Salina, KS

Salina South’s Lust Wins Best of Kansas Preps Award

Pat StrathmanJune 20, 2018

Salina South bowler Lauren Lust is adding to her trophy case.

The junior was recognized as the most outstanding female bowler at the inaugural Best of Kansas Preps awards banquet. The state-wide program was held Tuesday night at the Kansas ExpoCentre in Topeka.

Lust claimed the Class 5-1A individual state championship this past year. She recorded a score of 690, winning the title by a whopping 31 pins. Lust’s performance propelled the Cougars to a third-place finish as a team.

Taylor Robertson, McPherson senior and Oklahoma commit, earned the most outstanding female basketball player award.

Over 600 athletes stretching across 105 counties were honored in 14 different sports. Paul Piece, former NBA star and Kansas Jayhawk, entertained the crowd for a 30-minute question-and-answer segment.

