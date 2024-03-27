Salina South Wrestlers Earn All-AVCTL Honors

Five Salina South High School Wrestlers earned All-Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League honors this week, following a successful 2023-2024 season of competition.

Zach McMurray, Trevor McMurray, Dammian Hightower, Brayden Fencl, and Jose Flores all earned spots on the All-AVCTL Honorable Mention list.

Trevor McMurray qualified for the 5A-6A State Wrestling Tournament this season at 132 pounds, finishing the season with a record of 22-24.

Brayden Fencl was a State Qualifier at 215 pounds this season, totaling a record of 21-18 overall.

Dammian Hightower was the third Cougar State Qualifier this past season, wrestling at 285 pounds, and winning two matches in the 5A-6A State Tournament, ending the year with a record of 24-15.

Below is a picture provided by Salina South High School Wrestling. Jose Flores is the lone All-League honoree not pictured.