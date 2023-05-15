Salina South wins Boys Golf regional title

The Salina South boys golf team captured a 5A regional title on Monday, winning at Smoky Hill Country Club in Hays by two strokes over Hutchinson, and six over Hays.

Sophomore Jackson Perry led South with a 10+ round of 81 on the day, finishing second overall. Closely behind Perry was him teammate, Maddox Xaysongkham, who finished 11+ at 82 for the round and in third place overall.

The Cougars will now take their team to the 5A State Golf Tournament in McPherson at Turkey Creek.

Salina Central did not qualify for state as a team, but they did qualify one individual in Senior Jack Cain, who finished in 8th place, shooting 19+ on the day.

The full list of the regional results are below:

TEAM SCORES

Salina South, 353 Hutchinson, 355 Hays, 359 Valley Center, 360 Maize, 362 Great Bend, 398 Newton, 402 Salina Central, 480

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Salina South

Jackson Perry (+10) 81

Maddox Xaysongkham (+11) 82

Jacob Tran (+21) 92

Dominique Girard (+27) 98

Blake Priester (+28) 99

Ethan Harris (+35) 106