Salina South to make Football coaching change

SALINA – Salina South High School will be making a change at Head Football Coach for the 2024 season.

Now former Head Coach Sam Sellers confirmed the news to KSAL on Thursday morning. Sellers coached at South for a total of 23 seasons, 14 as the Head Coach, leading South to 3-straight 5A semifinals appearances from 2012-2014, and a 5A State Runner-Up finish in 2013.

The Cougars have struggled of late, going winless in each of the last two seasons, but Sellers, and the current Cougar coaching staff were optimistic about the future of the program, citing a bevy of young , freshman and sophomore talent that had started and played at the varsity level for South in each of the past two years.

Sellers sat down with KSAL Sports Director Jackson Schneider this afternoon to discuss the coaching change. The full interview can be heard below.

KSAL is awaiting comment from Salina South High School Athletic Director Ryan Stuart, but will update this story as more information arises.