Motorcycle Hits Police SUV in Chase

A motorcycle rider who was leading law enforcement on a pursuit was injured when he crashed into a Chapman police vehicle.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Jordan David Rhynes was on a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle being pursued by the Junction City Police Department on Rain Road, near 2900 Avenue, in Dickinson County. He struck a Chapman Police Dodge Durango which was assisting in the pursuit.

Jordan was transported by EMS to the hospital in Junction City to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The Chapman Police Officer who was in the SUV the motorcycle hit was not hurt.

The chase and crash happened just before noon on Friday.