Salina South Thespians Participate in Join Festival

Some Salina South High School theater students are able to compete and show off their skills in a virtual festival, competing for Salina South Thespian Troupe No. 1476.

Salina South’s Thespian Troupe participated in the joint Thespian Festival hosted by Texas Thespians. Students from Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas participated in four ‘Super Saturdays’ which provided students with many virtual workshops, activities, guest speakers, and online performances.

· Students who participated in this state thespian festival include: Ashley Carraway, Mia Dennett, Kaydence Dickson, Leslie Guardado, Andrew Lagerman, Ethen Lainer, Victoria Molina, Shelby Stolzenburg, Malina Szyndlar, and Yesenia Torres. These students also participated in the Improv competition making it through to the second round of competition.

· South’s Thespians participated in the ‘Honored Thespian Troupe’ program through Kansas Thespians. Several Drama Club Officers met on a day off and put together an outstanding presentation of South’s Troupe activities from last January through November. These students were Mia Dennett, Kaydence Dickson, Shelby Stolzenburg, Andrew Lagerman, Ethen Lainer, Malina Szyndlar, Yesenia Torres.

(Link for the Honored Troupe application – https://docs.google.com/ presentation/d/1U6FcQ9Z3IH- TIFJrgSXo14tffYMOci6irlsjn0TGU D8/edit?usp=sharing )

· Andrew Lagerman and Mia Dennett served as State Board members for South’s troupe – helping to organize the troupe’s activities and communicate events throughout the festival. Shelby Stolzenburg and Malina Szyndlar were alternate members.

· Troupe members also put together a troupe display showcasing the productions and activities from the past year. This year’s theme was “What Thespians Can Do” (using the musical Waitress as inspiration) so the troupe used a food prep station for the display area. It was a great way to be creative in featuring all the work the troupe has done in the past year.

The Thespian Festival is a highlight of the school year for theatre students across the state. South students enjoyed this opportunity to participate in a virtual festival.