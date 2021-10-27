Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 50 °

Salina South takes down Emporia 2-0 in 5A playoffs

Jackson SchneiderOctober 27, 2021

The Salina South boys soccer team took down Emporia on Tuesday night, advancing to the regional championship round of the 5A state tounrament.

“The guys showed up to play tonight and knew if they gave their all they could win,” said Trey Crow, South’s Head Soccer Coach. “The game definitely went with the wind, but our guys took care of their chances and played a very good defensive game.”

South would score both its goals in the opening half. One coming from Angel Lopez in the 26th minute, assisted by Franklin Figueroa. The second goal came in the 36th minute, this time off the foot of Jose Ortega.

Cougars Goal Keeper Gabe Nunez tallied seven saves and a blank sheet in the win.

The Cougars will take on Valley Center Thursday night.

 

Final

Salina South – 2 – 0 / 2

Emporia – 0 – 0 / 0

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Hoisington Shooting Death Under Inv...

An investigation into a shooting death in the Barton County community of Hoisington is underway. ...

October 27, 2021 Comments

$93,000 Donated to Fight Childhood ...

Top News

October 27, 2021

30th Museum Friends Poinsettia ...

Kansas News

October 27, 2021

Salina South takes down Emporia 2-0...

Sports News

October 27, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hoisington Shooting Death...
October 27, 2021Comments
30th Museum Friends Poins...
October 27, 2021Comments
Man Arrested After Stolen...
October 27, 2021Comments
KSAL Candidate Forum: Sal...
October 27, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices