Salina South takes down Emporia 2-0 in 5A playoffs

The Salina South boys soccer team took down Emporia on Tuesday night, advancing to the regional championship round of the 5A state tounrament.

“The guys showed up to play tonight and knew if they gave their all they could win,” said Trey Crow, South’s Head Soccer Coach. “The game definitely went with the wind, but our guys took care of their chances and played a very good defensive game.”

South would score both its goals in the opening half. One coming from Angel Lopez in the 26th minute, assisted by Franklin Figueroa. The second goal came in the 36th minute, this time off the foot of Jose Ortega.

Cougars Goal Keeper Gabe Nunez tallied seven saves and a blank sheet in the win.

The Cougars will take on Valley Center Thursday night.

Final

Salina South – 2 – 0 / 2

Emporia – 0 – 0 / 0