Salina South splits with Maize

GIRLS: SALINA SOUTH 32, MAIZE 29

A slow start for Salina South created a halftime deficit, but the Cougars rallied for a tight 32-29 win on Friday night.

South trailed by as many as seven, and by five at the half, before a 12-0 run in the third quarter put South on top for good. The Cougars held the Eagles to just 2 points in the third quarter, allowing the South run that ultimately lead to the win.

Salina South was lead by Sophomore Paityn Fritz with a game-high 13 points on the night.

Lexee Shipp lead Maize with 12, while Brynlee Smith scored 11.

With the win, Salina South improved to 11-7 overall, clinching their first winning season since 2012-2013, and their first under Head Coach Justin Ebert.

The Cougars will return home Tuesday to host Valley Center.

NEX-TECH WIRLESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: PAITYN FRITZ

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: PAITYN FRITZ

BOYS: MAIZE 67, SALINA SOUTH 50

The Maize Eagles took a 16-0 lead to start the game, and ran away for a 67-50 win over Salina South on Friday night.

Maize would lead by as many as 26 in the game, but South made a second half push to get back within as little as 12 points, but it was too little too late.

Sawyer Walker lead the Cougars with 16 points, making four three-pointers in the game.

Allan Hanna would score 19 to pace Maize, with Brayden Myovela scoring 14 points himself.

The Cougars drop to 3-15 overall, and will return home Tuesday hosting Valley Center in a de facto play-in game for 5A sub-state, as both teams sit in a tie for the final seed in the postseason.

NEX-TECH WIRLESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: SAWYER WALKER

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: LAYSON SAJDAK