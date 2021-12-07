Salina South splits with Buhler

The Salina South Cougars played host for the second time in this young season on Tuesday night, as the Buhler Crusaders made the trip north for the double-header.

In game one, the South girls seized their first win of the season in a back and forth effort, 60-50. Sydney Peterson and Lauren Harris led the charge, both scoring 14 points in the effort, which were season-highs for each.

The Cougars led 16-11 after the first quarter, but Buhler would rally back to take a 32-30 lead at the half. From there, the tug-of-war match would continue. Buhler would hold a slim 42-41 advantage heading into the final quarter, and that’s when the Cougars would surge. South out-scored the Crusaders 19-8 in the final period to grab their first win of the season, and the first win of the Justin Ebert era. They are now 1-1 on the year, while Buhler falls to 0-2.

On the boys side, Salina South would take on a top-10 team in class 4A, and have their hands full the entire night.

Down 13-9 after one, and 23-20 at the half, the Cougars were never out of it, but they would seldom feel in control.

Buhler Junior Jackson Voth led all scorers with 27 points, and anchored every Buhler answer to a South run. Te’Jon McDaniel would lead the Cougars in scoring with 20 points in his second-straight game, but no other Cougar would reach double figures. A late run by the Crusaders would put the game on ice, as they outscored the Cougars by six in the final eight minutes.

South is now 1-1 on the year, while Buhler is 2-0.

Both Salina South teams will head on the road Friday night for the first time this season to take on Goddard-Eisenhower at 6 and 7:30 p.m.