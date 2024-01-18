Salina South splits with Abilene in SIT opener

GIRLS: SALINA SOUTH 30, ABILENE 28

A defensive slugfest broke out at Salina South on Thursday night, as the Cougars hosted Abilene, in the first round of the Salina Invitational Tournament.

In the first quarter, both teams managed to put up nine points, as Abilene was paced by Claira Dannefer, who scored six for the Cowgirls. Salina South; however, would struggle mightily in the second quarter, unable to find any rhythm against winless Abilene’s zone defense. South would muster just two second quarter points and fall behind 15-11 heading into the locker room.

Abilene’s defense would continue to flummox South in the third period as well, as Abilene stretched their lead ever so slightly, taking. six point edge to the final quarter.

South would create havoc of their own right out of the gates of the fourth quarter, forcing a handful of Abilene turnovers, and giving the Cougars a quick 6-0 run to tie the game. From there, the two teams would jostle for position, trading leads in the final minutes, before South finally pushed out to a three point advantage in the final seconds.

Abilene though, wouldn’t quit. The Cowgirls pushed the ball up the floor and forced up a guarded three ahead of the buzzer, and Sammy Stout would get fouled, earning a chance to tie the game. But Stout missed 2/3 at the line, and the Cougars would hang on for a 30-28 victory.

Paityn Fritz paced Salina South, leading the way with 11 points, with seven after halftime, and five in the most crucial moments of South’s fourth quarter comeback.

With the win, Salina South improves to 6-2 on the season, and as the #9 team in Class 5A, they will move on to the SIT semifinals to take on Great Bend on Friday at 6 PM, in a game played at Kansas Wesleyan’s Mabee Arena.

Abilene falls to 0-8 with the loss, and will now take on Buhler Friday at 3 PM, played at Salina South.

SCORING BREAKDOWN

Abilene (0-8) – 9 – 6 – 6 – 7 / 28

Salina South (6-2) – 9 – 2 – 4 – 15 / 30

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: PAITYN FRITZ

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: PAITYN FRITZ

BOYS: ABILENE 65, SALINA SOUTH 47

In the boys contest, Abilene would come in undefeated and ranked #6 in Class 4A, while South was still in search of its first win.

Both teams would start the contest with hot shooting, but Abilene would pull ahead for a slight, four point advantage at the end of one, aided by Stocton Timbrook’s seven opening quarter points.

The tempo would slow slightly in the second, as South battled with the Cowboys, but Abilene would again move slightly ahead, adding to their lead heading into the locker room, holding a six point lead.

The third quarter would be a back-and-forth affair once again, as South would match every small Abilene run, but again the Cowboys would add to their lead by the slimmest of margins, holding a seven point head start with just eight minutes to play.

The final quarter belonged to Abilene, as their veteran leadership weather the storm of South’s best efforts, and created multiple turnovers to lead to east transition baskets.

Brax Fisher would score six of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, as Abilene outscored South by 11 in the final stanza, and pull away from a 65-47 win.

Salina South was led by Jace Humphrey’s 16 points, and Brady Howard added 11 in, making three from long range.

With the win, Abilene is now 8-0 and will take on Wichita South at 7:30 PM on Friday night in the SIT semifinals at Kansas Wesleyan.

Salina South falls to 0-8 and will take on Liberal in the consolation bracket at 7:30 PM as well.

SCORING BREAKDOWN

Abilene (8-0) – 17 – 14 – 16 – 18 / 65

Salina South (0-8) – 13 – 12 – 15 – 7 / 47

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: JACE HUMPHREY

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: GAVIN DEVOE