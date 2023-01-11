Salina South splits at Campus

GIRLS: Salina South 44, Campus 14

Salina South tallied their 3rd-straight win on the season, defeating Haysville-Campus 44-14.

The Cougars trailed 5-0 early, but after settling in, the Cougars uncorked a ridiculous run of 34-2, helping to put the game out of reach early. South improved to 4-4 on the year.

Pityn Fritz put together another solid night, as the Freshman scored 12 points, and unofficially registered a double-double. Senior Elena Herbel also paced the offense with 12 as well.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Paityn Fritz

H&R Block of the Game: Lauren Harris

BOYS: Campus 64, Salina South 59

Salina South continues to struggle so. far this year, falling to 0-8 on the season.

Tuesday, the Cougar offense took great strides forward, led by 24 points from Sophomore Jace Humphrey, but the Cougars’ lack of size on the interior proved to be their downfall. Campus post, 6-foot-6 Junior Andrell Burton overwhelmed South all night, scoring 26 on the night.

The Cougars will have yet another tough test on Friday, playing at Andover, who thumped Salina Central by 40 last night.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Jace Humphrey

H&R Block of the Game: Owen Bailey