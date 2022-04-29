Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 61 °

Salina South Soccer Results

Jackson SchneiderApril 29, 2022

Anahyssa Nash continued her scoring with a team leading 12th goal and 3rd assist on the season and really created much of our attack with pressure defensively and beating players off the dribble.

Giselle Nash picked up with where she was pre-injury and scored her first hat trick of the year.  This was her second game fully back after sitting 3 games.  She also had a team lead tying 3rd assist on the season.

Valeria Lara had her 5th goal on the season to close out our scoring and really helped set the tone and control the midfield throughout the match.  In defense Lainey Brown and Julissa Nash repeatedly stopped any Newton attack by winning the first ball and playing really well in 1v1 situations.  That helped lead us to our 5th shutout of the year.

Varsity

Team                     1st           2nd          Final

SHS                        2              3              5

Newton                0              0              0

Shots:

SHS 13

Newton 4

Saves:

SHS: Jaydyn McLaughlin 4

Newton: Alexia Hernandez 8

 

Goals:

Time      Player                   Assist

16th         Giselle Nash       Natalia Silvestre

29th         Giselle Nash (Penalty kick)

55th         Anahyssa Nash  Giselle Nash

60th         Giselle Nash (Penalty Kick)

63rd         Valeria Lara         Anahyssa Nash

 

JV Results: Salina South 2— Newton 1

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Salina South Soccer Results

Anahyssa Nash continued her scoring with a team leading 12th goal and 3rd assist on the season and...

April 29, 2022 Comments

Kansas Senate votes to legalize spo...

Sports News

April 29, 2022

Chiefs address defense with McDuffi...

Sports News

April 29, 2022

Two Vehicles Hit Deer, Teen Injured

Kansas News

April 29, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two Vehicles Hit Deer, Te...
April 29, 2022Comments
KWU DECA Among World̵...
April 29, 2022Comments
Juveniles Suspected of Wa...
April 28, 2022Comments
Phones Stolen in Business...
April 28, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra