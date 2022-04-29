Salina South Soccer Results

Anahyssa Nash continued her scoring with a team leading 12th goal and 3rd assist on the season and really created much of our attack with pressure defensively and beating players off the dribble.

Giselle Nash picked up with where she was pre-injury and scored her first hat trick of the year. This was her second game fully back after sitting 3 games. She also had a team lead tying 3rd assist on the season.

Valeria Lara had her 5th goal on the season to close out our scoring and really helped set the tone and control the midfield throughout the match. In defense Lainey Brown and Julissa Nash repeatedly stopped any Newton attack by winning the first ball and playing really well in 1v1 situations. That helped lead us to our 5th shutout of the year.

Varsity

Team 1st 2nd Final

SHS 2 3 5

Newton 0 0 0

Shots:

SHS 13

Newton 4

Saves:

SHS: Jaydyn McLaughlin 4

Newton: Alexia Hernandez 8

Goals:

Time Player Assist

16th Giselle Nash Natalia Silvestre

29th Giselle Nash (Penalty kick)

55th Anahyssa Nash Giselle Nash

60th Giselle Nash (Penalty Kick)

63rd Valeria Lara Anahyssa Nash

JV Results: Salina South 2— Newton 1