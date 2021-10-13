Salina South Soccer falls at Derby

The Salina South boys soccer team fell on Tuesday night against the Derby Panthers.

Down just 1-0 at halftime, the Cougars were defending one of the top teams in class 6A very well, but in the second half the Panthers would pull away, scoring three in the second period. SHS will host Rose Hill Thursday night for senior night. JV at 5pm and Varsity at 6:30pm.

Team 1st 2nd Final

SHS 0 0 0

Derby 1 3 4

Shots:

SHS 3

Derby 8

Saves:

SHS: 4 (G. Nunez)

Derby: 3 (Xhavier Vaquera)

Scoring:

25th Angel Vielmas

48th Caleb Day

63rd Adan Vaquera

64th Leo Fernandez

JV Results: SHS 0 — Derby 2