Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 57 °

Salina South Soccer falls at Derby

Jackson SchneiderOctober 13, 2021

The Salina South boys soccer team fell on Tuesday night against the Derby Panthers.

Down just 1-0 at halftime, the Cougars were defending one of the top teams in class 6A very well, but in the second half the Panthers would pull away, scoring three in the second period. SHS will host Rose Hill Thursday night for senior night.  JV at 5pm  and Varsity at 6:30pm.

Team     1st           2nd          Final

SHS        0              0              0

Derby    1              3              4

 

Shots:

SHS 3

Derby 8

Saves:

SHS: 4 (G. Nunez)

Derby: 3 (Xhavier Vaquera)

Scoring:

25th         Angel Vielmas

48th         Caleb Day

63rd         Adan Vaquera

64th         Leo Fernandez

 

JV Results: SHS 0 — Derby 2

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Shockers Send Four Players to Bulld...

Des Moines, Iowa – Four players from the Wichita State men's tennis team are set to travel to Des...

October 13, 2021 Comments

K-State to Hold Open Scrimmage Satu...

Sports News

October 13, 2021

Salina South Soccer falls at Derby

Sports News

October 13, 2021

Love Chloe Fueling the Fight

Kansas News

October 13, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Love Chloe Fueling the Fi...
October 13, 2021Comments
Truck Stolen
October 13, 2021Comments
Escape Suspects Identifie...
October 13, 2021Comments
Trio Attacks Man In Kenwo...
October 13, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices