Salina South/Salina Central split season-opener

GIRLS: Salina Central 53, Salina South 24

After a closely contested first quarter, Salina Central spaced themselves out in the second period, outscoring the Cougars 17-5 in the second period to grab a 20 point lead at the break. Central’s Aubrie Kierscht led the scoring for all players with 15, and became Central’s all-time leading scorer with a three pointer in the first quarter. Hampton Williams had 14 points and Chaliscia Samilton scored 10 for Central as well. South saw seven different players score, but no one tallied more than six in the loss. Elena Herbel was the Cougars leading scorer with those six points on two made threes.

BOYS: Salina South 57, Salina Central 35

In the boys contest, it was a similar story. South had a slim lead after the first quarter, but spaced things out to lead by 14 at halftime, and would cruise in the second half. Te’Jon McDaniel led all scorers with 20 in the win for the Cougars. Devin Myers also scored 10 for South. Central’s scoring was led by Nolan Puckett who had 15 in the loss, but 13 of those came in the first half. Seven different Mustangs scored on the night, but Puckett was the only double-figure scorer.