Salina South Postpones Three Boys Basketball Games

The Salina South boys basketball team will have to wait a bit longer before stepping back on the floor.

Both the varsity and junior varsity boys basketball teams have postponed their next three games because of a positive COVID-19 test. Salina South was scheduled to host Maize Friday, travel to Newton Tuesday, January 12, and visit Campus Friday, January 15.

Those league games will be rescheduled. The girls basketball games will still be played as scheduled. Friday’s varsity girls basketball game has been moved to 7:30 pm.