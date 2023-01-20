Salina South Girls Win OT Thriller; South Boys Fall to BVSW

pictured is Paityn Fritz, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

(6) Salina South Lady Cougars 50 (3) Highland Park 47 Overtime

SALINA – The Lady Cougars used a 7-0 run at the end of regulation to force overtime in their victory over Highland Park, Thursday night, at Salina South High School. Salina South was down 45-38 with :56 seconds to play in regulation.

Salina South was led by 5’7” Sophomore, Tamia Cheeks. She finished with a team-high 20 points and helped engineer the run at the end of regulation. She connected on a three-pointer to start the run and then tied the game with 20 seconds to play in regulation. Highland Park did not help themselves at the line in the final minute as they went a combined 0-4. The Lady Cougars outscored the Lady Scots 5-2 in overtime and Salina South finished the game on a 12-2 run.

Salina South has now won 4 of 5 games and improved to 5-5 with the victory. Their lone loss during the last five games was to Andover 58-28 on January 13. The Lady Cougars will face the (2) Lady Trojans in the semifinals today (Friday), at 3 PM, at KWU. Highland Park fell to 5-2 with the loss, and was led by De’Asia Sanders, who finished with a game-high 22 points. Highland Park with play (7) Abilene, at 6 PM, in the consolation semifinals, at Salina Central. Andover defeated the Cowgirls 55-25 Thursday.

(2) Blue Valley Southwest 58 (7) Salina South 40

SALINA – Salina South stayed close early but was unable to keep up with Blue Valley Southwest in Thursday night’s loss. The Timberwolves led 11-9 at the end of the 1st quarter, 29-17 at halftime, and 48-32 after three quarters. BVSW led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter.

Salina South was led by 6’4” Sophomore, Jace Humphrey, who finished with a game high 13 points. The Cougars fell to 0-10 and will face (6) Liberal in the consolation semifinals, at 7:30, today (Friday), at Salina Central High School. (3) Abilene defeated Liberal 64-42 on Thursday. BVSW improved to 6-4 with the victory. They were led by Dylan Dunn, who finished with 12 points. The Timberwolves were balanced as all five starters scored more than 9 points. BVSW will play Abilene in the semifinals, at 4:30, today (Friday), at KWU.