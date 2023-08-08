Salina South Girls Tennis 2023 Season Preview

A new era is on the horizon at Salina South High School. A proud program, with a history of success will now have a new Head Coach, as MacKenzie Morris takes over for Cougars’ Girls Tennis.

On top of that, the Cougars will have a shiny, brand new set of eight courts at their disposal. A welcome addition that will be beneficial not only for practices, but for hosting meets and tournaments on campus.

In addition, the Cougars will return their lone State Qualifier from 2022 in Junior Sofia Burns, who won 23 matches as a Sophomore during her trip to the Andover Tennis Complex last fall.

Coach Morris highlighted the large group returning in addition to Burns this season, including Juniors Myah Roudybush and Jennifer Nowak, as well as Senior Emily Salas. The program also expects greater than 20 athletes to participate in the Cougars’ first season under Coach Morris.

“It will be an exciting tennis season for Salina Girls Tennis,” said Morris. “Central is obviously a very dominant team, on top of South being chosen to host 5A Girls State Tennis this year!”

Coach Morris continued to voice her excitement for the school, and the community to host the State Tournament at the brand new Salina Tennis Alliance courts just north of the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

The Cougars will open their 2023 season with a Dual at crosstown rival Salina Central, Saturday, August 26th before heading east to Junction City on August 31st. The Cougars will host an Invitational at their new on-campus courts Thursday, September 21st.

Fans can stay tuned in to 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM for updates on Cougar Tennis all season long, including interviews with Head Coach MacKenzie Morris and Cougar student-athletes.