Salina South Girls Soccer falls 3-2 to Valley Center

Jackson Schneider March 30, 2022

SHS 2 — Valley Center 3 Team 1st 2nd Final SHS 0 2 2 VC 1 2 3 Shots: SHS: 4 VC: 6 Time Team Goal Assist 25th VC Reese Bieker N/A 55th VC Ali Coash N/A 60th SS Giselle Nash N/A 68th VC Ali Coash N/A 74th SS Natalia Silvestre N/A GK Saves Scores Allowed VC: Bailey Turner 2 0 VC: Reese Ramsay 2 2 SS: Jaydyn McLaughlin 2 2 SS: Alexandra Picasso 1 1

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.