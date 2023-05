It had been 39 years since Salina South had won a girls Track & Field title, until last year.

South decided not to wait so long between titles this time, going back-to-back in a dominant showing in Newton yesterday.

The Cougars finished with a stellar 108 points, finishing 23 ahead of the second place finisher in Maize South, and 25 points ahead of Hutchinson who finished third.

South High’s boys team finished in sixth place at the meet. Find full meet results courtest of Milesplit HERE.