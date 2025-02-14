Salina South Fights Back but Falls Short Against Maize South

GIRLS’ FINAL:

MAIZE SOUTH 45

SALINA SOUTH 34

After suffering two lopsided losses at Maize South in mid January, Salina South knew its gameplan had to change against two extremely tough league foes.

The message from Lady Cougars head coach Justin Ebert, be the more physical team.

The Lady Cougars responded, giving no ground all night, even when down 22-12 at the half.

The games biggest turn came with five minutes left in the third. Lady Mavs star sophomore Jaela Thompson picked up her third foul, forcing to sit for the rest of the quarter. An inspired 10-2 followed from the Lady Cougars gaining momentum with each stop and subsequent score.

Maize South punched right back late in the third and in the blink of an eye, it was back to a 12 point game.

Jaela Thompson re-entered to start the fourth and rattled off six straight points, clearly unfazed by her early foul trouble.

Both teams struggled to keep each other off the offensive glass. Maize South junior forward Aliyah Singateh had a handful of offensive rebounds which helped the Lady Mavs kill clock.

On the other end, senior Tamia Cheeks owned the glass for South. Cheeks embodied coach Ebert’s pregame message and put forth a tremendous effort with a double-double in points and rebounds.

BOYS’ FINAL:

MAIZE SOUTH 57

SALINA SOUTH 50

Disappointed by his team’s lack of effort in their first meeting with Maize South, head coach Jason Hooper saw a Cougars that never quit on Friday night.

Trailing 27-17 at halftime, the third quarter saw the Cougars get within two at 34-32. The third quarters at home seem to be where the Cougars turn it on, and Friday night was no different.

The Cougars took turns hitting key shots. After quiet first halves, Jace Humphrey and Dakari Small poured in five a piece in the third quarter alone.

Sawyer Walker turned in 10 on the night and Gavin Devoe continued his string of excellent play, pouring in 12. For Gavin it was a well earned 12 against 6’7 Mavericks forward Cy Stucky.

Unfortunately, with the game well within reach in the fourth, the Cougars suffered from costly turnovers and defensive lapses which ultimately cost them the game.

Coach Hooper was still proud of his team’s effort and looks forward to the day when they won’t just knock on the door, but barge through and win a close game as the season reaches its final stretch.

Salina South is back in action at Andover Central on Monday.