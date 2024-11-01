Salina South falls in 5A playoff opening round

The Cougars’ season ended against the Hutchinson Salthawks in the first round of the 5A West Playoffs on Friday night, falling 42-7.

The Cougars won the toss and elected to receive and had a promising drive going aided by a 4th down conversion from QB Landon Putman to WR Landon Huffman. The drive would stall later and the ball was turned over on downs.

Hutchinson, on their first drive scored on a 6 play drive, capped off by a 6 yard touchdown run by RB Kade Smith to make it 7-0 Salthawks. This was the first of four touchdown runs by Smith in the contest.

The Cougars would go three and out on their next possession. The Salthawks would score one play later on a 51 yard touchdown from Smith to make it 14-0.

Salina South would have another promising drive started, helped out by a 51 yard pass from Putman to WR Jay Curtis. However, this drive would end on a Putman interception in the end zone by DB Carter Morgan of Hutchinson.

Salina South would get a big stop on 3rd down and forced Hutchinson to punt on their next drive. Two plays later Putman would connect on a 62 yard touchdown pass to Jay Curtis to cut the lead in half. The Salthawks and Kade Smith would answer quickly on a 54 yard touchdown run to increase the lead back to 14 points.

Putman would then be picked off on the Cougars’ next drive by DB Tramel Walker. One play later, Salthawks QB Levi Kepler would find WR Mitchell Rice on a 36 yard touchdown pass to make it 28-7 at halftime.

Hutchinson would get the ball to start the second half and Kade Smith would score his final touchdown on the night from 1 yard out to make it 35-7. The final score of the night would be from RB Jeremyah Gaitho Karanu from 7 yards out that lead to the final score 42-7.

Hutchinson will continue their season as they will take on Liberal next week. The Cougars’ season comes to a close with a 1-8 record on the year.

H&R Block the Game: Erik Franco

Player of the Game: Jay Curtis

Scoring

Salina South 0 / 7 / 0 / 0 7

Hutchinson 14 / 14 / 14/ 0 42