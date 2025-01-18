Salina South Faces Challenging Doubleheader at Maize South

The Cougars traveled to Wichita with hopes of securing a pair of league wins on the road but encountered a Maize South team ready to defend their home court.



GIRLS’ FINAL

Maize South 62

Salina South 40

The Maize South Mavericks are a fearless team. On their way to a 24-2 record last season, the Mavericks gained significant postseason experience and it shows in their play. This is evident even among the underclassmen, who play with a maturity well beyond their years. Mavericks sophomore Jaela Thompson impressed as soon as she touched the ball. Thompson scored eight of Maize South’s first 12 points, driving aggressively to the basket and using floaters in the lane to showcase her deft touch around the rim. She finished with 21 points and was the best player on the floor during the comfortable win.

Salina South struggled to knock down shots consistently and turned the ball over against Maize South’s full court press. However, every time Paityn Fritz touched the ball inside the paint, good things happened. Whenever three defenders weren’t surrounding her, Fritz either scored or drew a foul, finishing with 10 points to lead the Cougars.

The Cougars were fully aware of the challenge ahead on Friday night, and the Mavericks’ depth and talent ultimately proved too much to overcome. The loss brings their record to 4-4, 2-2 in league play.



BOYS’ FINAL

Maize South 68

Salina South 51



The nightcap had a much different feel. Salina South had the advantage of seniority, while Maize South did not have a single senior listed on its varsity roster. Despite being evenly matched teams on paper, the final score reflects a lackluster performance from the Cougars defensively.

The first half unfolded as expected. The Mavericks led 30-26 after a flurry to end the second quarter, but the Cougars were leading for the majority of the first half. Mavericks forward Cy Stucky was bottled up for just three points in the first half, but their guards stepped up to fill the void.

Stucky came alive in the second half to score eight points, highlighted by a drive to the rim ending in a two-handed dunk, sending the Maize South gym into a frenzy. Sophomore guard Paxton Scott led the Mavericks in scoring to the tune of 14 points with a couple 3-pointers.

Afterwards, Cougars head coach Jason Hooper expressed his disappointment in his team’s defensive effort. The second half featured multiple defensive lapses on the perimeter, leading to easy driving lanes for the Mavericks to score or pass to an open shooter. Turnovers also continue to plague Salina South in the second half of games. Cleaning up those aspects of the game will give us a much better idea of the Cougars true potential.

The loss brings their record to 2-6, 0-4 in league play.