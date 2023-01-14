Salina South drops both to Andover Friday night

Both the Salina South Cougar basketball teams dropped their games against the Andover Trojans on Friday night. Both Salina South teams will be back on the court next weekend starting January 19th, as they will compete in the Salina Invitational Tournament, hosting the opening games on their home court at Salina South High.

GIRLS – Andover 58, Salina South 28

A one-sided game that was decided by the Andover Trojans girls, as they plundered over the Salina South Cougars, 58-28. Salina South struggled to get past the overwhelming defense of the Trojans, as they held the Cougars just to two points in the 4th quarter.

Despite Elena Herbel’s (senior) and Paityn Fritz (freshman) efforts on offense with Herbel scoring 11 and Fritz with 9, the Trojans outlasted the Cougars on both sides of the ball. The Trojans displayed great ball movement on offense and defense by applying full-court press throughout the game to dismantle the Cougars offensive gameplan.

Salina South was trying to find ways to score inside most of the time, but the passing game was not a factor tonight for the Cougars. Tamia Cheeks (sophomore) also made her efforts in making some buckets getting herself 7 points for the night.

Salina South falls to 4-5 overall after the loss.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Elena Herbel

H&R Block of the Game: Paityn Fritz

Salina South – 7 – 7 – 12 – 2 / 28

Andover – 17 – 12 – 19 – 10 / 58

BOYS – Andover 72, Salina South 42

A close game until the fourth quarter, the Salina South Cougars fall to a talented Andover Trojans team, 72-42.

The Cougars put up a great fight during the first as it ended in a buzzer beating three from Owen Bailey (sophomore) which tied the score up 17-17. During the first half, the Cougars were holding their own against a talented Trojans team with Indiana State commit Eli Shetlar.

Quevon Purucker (junior) made the difference in Salina South’s offensive defensive success early as Purucker finished the night with 15 points. Purucker displayed his some great hustle plays as he got in the action almost every possession.

Layson Sajdak (junior) came out hot for the Cougars as he scored 8 of the first 10 points for Salina South in the first quarter, but was quiet the rest of the night finishing with 10 points on the night scoring 2 more points in the 3rd.

After the half the score was 32-26 with the Trojans leading and at the end of the 3rd quarter The Cougars scored 11 points which made the score 47-37.

The Cougars played well all night as they played great defense against bigger sized opponents to stop the fast paced, high flying offense of the Trojans. But after fell apart during the 4th quarter, as the Trojans scored 25 and the Cougars only 5 ending with a final score of 72-42.

The Trojans played really well in transition beating the Cougars with their speed and athleticism. Second chance points also played a key role in the Trojans win as they came up big in their offensive rebounding.

Other efforts from the Cougars were made tonight as Jace Humphrey finished the night 6 points along with Bailey finishing with 11.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Quevon Purucker

H&R Block of the Game: Jace Humphrey

Salina South – 17 – 9 – 11 – 5 / 42

Andover – 17 – 15 – 15 – 25 – / 72