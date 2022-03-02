Salina South downed by Andover Central in Sub-State

Heading into Tuesday night’s 5A Sub-State opening round, two things were certain for Salina South, they had to defend Andover Central’s Kobe Smith at all times, and they had to find more offensive success than in their previous few games.

Unfortunately for the Cougars, neither of those two things occurred, and Andover Central defeated Salina South 55-28, ending South’s season.

In the first quarter, the defense was there for the Cougars, who allowed just seven points in the opening frame; however, Salina South could muster just four points of their own.

In the second period, the Jaguars, and more specifically Kobe Smith, would catch fire. Smith would score 13 of his game-high 21 points in the second frame, and aid the Jaguars in breaking the game wide open. Te’jon McDaniel was the only Salina South player to register points in the first half, scoring all nine for the Cougars. Andover Central would lead 22-9 at the break.

In the second half, it would be more of the same, with Andover Central out-scoring the Cougars 17-6 in the third quarter to put the game on cruise control. The Jaguars would push the lead to as much as 30 early in the fourth quarter, triggering the running clock. The final score would be 55-28 in favor of the 4th-seeded Jaguars.

Salina South’s Te’Jon McDaniel was the lone Cougar in double-figures with 13. Carter Copes would add in eight, and Zach Davidson five. South’s season comes to a close with a 7-14 record, while Andover Central advances to the 5A West Sub-State Final against Maize on Friday night.

Salina South – 4 – 5 – 6 – 13 / 28

Andover Central – 7 – 15 – 17 – 16 / 55